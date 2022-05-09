Societal costs of mandatory National Service enlistment for women far outweigh benefits, says Singapore defence minister

Should Singapore ever face an existential threat by an aggressor, the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Civil Defence Force will likely call on the government to enlist women, teenagers and older men to defend Singapore, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said. — Ooi Boon Keong/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 9 — There are “inadequate justifications” for enlisting women into National Service (NS), as the societal cost far outweighs the benefits of doing so, said Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen today.

But Dr Ng added that should Singapore ever face “an existential threat by an aggressor”, he is certain that the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will call on the Government of the day to enlist not only women, but also teenagers and older men to defend Singapore.

Dr Ng was speaking in Parliament, responding to questions posed by Member of Parliament (MP) for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Poh Li San and MP for Nee Soon GRC Carrie Tan regarding the enlistment of women into NS.

He said that the societal costs of enlisting women into national service would outweigh the benefits.

Women would be delayed entry into the workforce, and this would result in an “accentuated decline” in the size of the local workforce and a reduction in household incomes.

“Even if women are enlisted for non-military National Service roles to augment our healthcare and social services, it may make manpower shortages in other industries worse,” Dr Ng said. “Over the long term, it will impose a great cost not only on women themselves, but also on the families, children and spouses and society as a whole.”

“Is that cost justified to send a signal, or to reverse stereotypes? From the Government’s perspective, no,” he added. “I think most Singaporeans will say no, too, from a security perspective.”

Dr added that there are “distinct pitfalls” if conscription, of either men or women, is implemented for any other reason than the critical need for military defence.

“The primary reason for enlistment today into the SAF must remain to train a soldier who’s able to defend Singapore to repel, if not defeat, an enemy who wants to invade our country,” said Dr Ng. “Likewise, enlistment into the police and SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) must be based on the national need for homeland security and emergency services.

Dr Ng added that the “stark raison d’être” of National Service is to fight and defend Singapore, and ensure its security is the “foremost consideration that must undergird the mandatory enlistment of all national servicemen”.

“It’s very far off from the proposals to conscript women to serve in roles such as caregivers and healthcare workers, or to send a powerful signal of gender equality,” he said. “These are inadequate justifications or reasons to mandate that someone must suspend individual liberties as a civilian and give up two years of his or her life.”

Dr Ng’s response comes after the Government presented a White Paper on women’s development in Parliament in March, to move Singapore towards a a fairer and more inclusive society for men and women in workplaces and at home.

Dr Ng added, however, that should there be an “existential threat by an aggressor” leading to a “sudden and great need to boost our military”, he is certain that the Government will be called to enlist not only women, but also teenagers and elderly men.

He used the example of the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“When (Ukraine) was invaded, they required women employed in a wide range of professions aged between 18 and 60 years to register for possible military conscription,” he said.

“Young men and elderly who will pass their retirement age also volunteered to fight on the frontlines to protect the country.

“But we are not there today, and hope never to be.”

Poh, who was formerly a helicopter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force, had also asked what the current proportion of servicewomen in the SAF is, and what measures will be taken to increase the proportion of SAF servicewomen, especially those in senior leadership roles.

Dr Ng said that the “significant contributions” women already make to Singapore’s national defence should not be dismissed or downplayed.

He said that there are regular servicewomen currently serving in vocations and roles such as infantry, artillery, armour, combat engineers, pilots and naval officers.

“Today, we have more than 1,600 uniformed servicewomen in the SAF who make up about 8 per cent of our regulars,” he said. “In addition, more than 500 women have been trained and deployed as SAF volunteers in a variety of roles since 2015.”

He added that women make up 5 per cent of regulars holding senior ranks of Lieutenant Colonel Military Expert 6, or master Warrant Officer.

“We hope to see this figure increase in proportion (as the number of) servicewomen in the SAF continues to grow.” — TODAY