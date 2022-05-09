Five arrested for rioting after brawl outside nightclub in Singapore left two injured (VIDEO)

The police said two men, aged 21 and 30, were taken to the hospital while they were conscious. — Picture via Facebook/Hebe Duanphen Lim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, May 9 — Five men have been arrested for rioting at Cecil Street, the police said today, after a video showing a brawl at a nightclub’s entrance went viral on social media over the weekend.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to a fight at 133 Cecil Street on Saturday at about 1.40am. The nightclub Cherry Discotheque is listed at that address.

The men, who are aged between 20 and 59, were later arrested, said a spokesperson. Two men, aged 21 and 30, were also taken to the hospital while they were conscious.

Several videos of the fight were later posted online by Facebook user Hebe Duanphen Lim.

In a post setting out the context behind the fight, the user claimed that a group of eight to 10 Singaporeans were denied re-entry to the nightclub as they were “drunk and rowdy”, and that the boss of the club had spoken to them and provided a full refund for all drink purchases.

The user also claimed that the group started beating the nightclub’s boss, and attacking the other managers and security guards.

In one video, a group of men can be seen throwing queue poles and chairs at a few other people near the entrance of the club. It is unclear from the footage who the various parties were.

Some men, who were being attacked by the group, could be seen dodging the objects and taking shelter within the club by closing the doors.

Police investigations are ongoing, said their spokesperson.

TODAY has reached out to the nightclub for comment. — TODAY