‘Humbled and grateful’, Lawrence Wong says he and 4G team will strive to earn Singaporeans’ trust and support

‘It is my privilege to be called upon to lead this team. I will do my utmost to uphold this responsibility,’ Lawrence Wong wrote on Facebook. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, April 15 — Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (April 14) that he was humbled and grateful for the trust and confidence of his colleagues, after being named the leader of the fourth generation of Singapore’s political leadership, or 4G.

“It is my privilege to be called upon to lead this team. I will do my utmost to uphold this responsibility,” he wrote on Facebook.

“But as we have been reminded many times, the right to lead cannot be inherited.”

Wong said that since 1959, when the ruling People’s Action Party was first voted into power in Singapore’s first General Election as a fully self-governing state, the country’s model of political leadership has never been about one person, but the team.

“My colleagues in the 4G leadership have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in the fight against Covid-19. The experience of the past two years has cemented our cohesiveness and strengthened our resolve to steward Singapore safely through this crisis and beyond,” Wong said.

“Together with the rest of the 4G team, I will continue to serve Singaporeans wholeheartedly, and strive to earn the trust and support of each and every one of our fellow citizens.”

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a Facebook post shortly after he announced the 4G leadership team’s pick of Wong, expressed his confidence that Wong and the 4G team will continue to give their best for Singapore and Singaporeans.

“Singapore will always need a strong team in charge, with a leader who can bring others together, and draw out the best of each team member,” Lee said.

“This decision is a crucial one for Singapore. It will ensure the continuity and stability of leadership that are the hallmarks of our system.”

Also commenting on the issue, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam added that Wong “has it in him to be an excellent leader, for a changing Singapore in the years ahead”.

“He is down to earth, has his heart in the right place, and has the steel to make tough decisions,” wrote Tharman on Facebook.

“And knowing Lawrence, I’m sure he will earn the trust of Singaporeans in his own way and be a PM with his own character.”

Meanwhile, former prime minister Goh Chok Tong said that when he attended a UBS dialogue on Thursday afternoon, the first question asked was when would Singapore know who the 4G leader is.

“I replied, ‘Sooner than you think’,” Goh, who was Member of Parliament for Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency, wrote on Facebook.

“Marine Parade can be proud of Lawrence. He grew up in our estate. His father was an RC (Resident’s Committee) leader. Congrats, Lawrence. You have your work cut out for you.”

Reactions from other ministers

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who stepped aside as the leader of the 4G in April last year, said that he was glad that Wong had accepted the responsibility entrusted to him by the 4G team.

He recalled how both of them had entered politics together in 2011 before working together in the education and finance ministries.

“What we need is a next leader who has the well-being of Singaporeans and Singapore at heart, who has the integrity and commitment to serve, and the ability to forge new paths and bring people together,” Heng wrote on Facebook.

“I believe that Lawrence has these qualities. I have found him to be a leader who considers things carefully, is able to bring people together, and has conviction to do what’s right for Singapore,” he added.

“As importantly, Lawrence has the runway to eventually succeed PM.”

In stepping aside as Lee’s successor, Heng had said that he would have too short of a runway — given that he would be near his mid-60s when he takes over as prime minister after the Covid-19 crisis is over.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who before Thursday had been regarded as a contender for the country’s top job, also congratulated Wong.

“Right from the start of the succession planning process, 4G Ministers are clear that we are selecting someone who can bring out the best in the team as we serve Singapore. We now have a good outcome,” wrote Ong on Facebook.

He said that he has known Wong for many years, since they were Principal Private Secretaries to PM Lee, and then as colleagues in the Cabinet, and more recently when they work closely together as co-chairs of the Government’s Covid-19 task force.

“I have worked with him up-close and witnessed his dedication and commitment to Singapore and Singaporeans. He puts his heart and soul into what he is doing and is never a seeker of credit or fanfare,” wrote Ong.

“I will do my utmost to support him, and look forward to be part of his team.”

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was also previously seen as a possible PM candidate, also congratulated Wong on the 4G leadership’s decision to name him as first among equals.

“Am glad the team has come to a decision on the succession,” Chan wrote on Facebook.

“I deeply appreciate the camaraderie that we have shared over the years and look forward to continue working closely with him and the team to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead of us,” said Chan, who entered politics alongside Wong in 2011.

Chan said that although Singapore has begun emerging from the pandemic, there remain many geopolitical and economic uncertainties and social challenges that the country will have to overcome.

“The 4G team will continue to work closely together with Singaporeans to improve their lives while seizing opportunities to leave behind a better Singapore for future generations.” — TODAY