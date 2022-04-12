In Singapore, food delivery rider, 24, killed in fatal crash along Gambas Avenue in Sembawang

Photos and a video of the incident that have appeared on social media show the victim lying at the side of the road near a motorcycle. ― Picture via Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

SINGAPORE, April 12 — A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a fatal accident involving a van and two motorcycles along Gambas Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 7 on Sunday (April 10).

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said yesterday that they were alerted to the accident at 1.08pm on Sunday.

The victim was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Another motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was taken conscious to the hospital and the 36-year-old van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

He was seen wearing a Foodpanda shirt before being covered with a white cloth and a police tent.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that around 12 relatives of the deceased came to the scene of the accident.

Shin Min said that the victim is a food delivery rider whose wife is three months pregnant.

The victim’s brother, who was interviewed at the mortuary yesterday afternoon, said the family is appealing for witnesses to come forward and declined to comment further.

In response to TODAY's queries, Foodpanda said: “We are extremely saddened by the passing of our rider, and wish to send our deepest condolences to his family.

“We are also doing everything we can to support his family, while assisting the police with any information they might need for the investigations.” ― TODAY