Singapore reports 4,014 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

SINGAPORE — Singapore reported 4,014 new Covid-19 cases as of noon yesterday (April 8), comprising 3,880 local infections and 134 imported ones.

There were seven fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,297.

A total of 384 patients are in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website. Thirty-nine patients require oxygen supplementation.

Eighteen patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 15 from Thursday.

Most of Singapore’s new Covid-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the new cases reported on Friday, 3,565 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 3,452 local cases and 113 imported infections.

Another 449 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 21 of them being imported infections.

The week-on-week infection ratio is 0.75, higher than the 0.73 on Thursday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 1,132,169 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 96 per cent of Singapore’s eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 72 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots. CAN. — TODAY