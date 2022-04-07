Singapore Food Agency recalls some batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate over bacteria concerns

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella infection linked with eating the Kinder Surprise chocolate in at least nine countries. ― Picture courtesy of Singapore Food Agency

SINGAPORE, April 7 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for some batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate from Belgium due to the possible presence of the Salmonella bacteria.

In a media statement yesterday (April 6), the agency said that it has directed the chocolate's importer, Redmart Ltd, to recall the “implicated products” that have the “best before” date of between July 11 and October 7 this year.

This follows a recall issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland of some batches of the same chocolate over similar concerns, SFA said.

Salmonella are bacteria that can cause food-borne illnesses such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. They should not be present in ready-to-eat food, SFA said.

“Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice,” it added.

Consumers may contact the importer for enquiries.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said yesterday that it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella infection linked with eating the chocolate in at least nine countries, news agency Reuters reported.

The centre did not mention Ferrero, the Italian confectionery group that produces Kinder Surprise, but warned that the reported cases were mostly among children under 10 years old.

The centre said that it was investigating, together with the European Food Safety Authority, 134 confirmed or probable cases of salmonella.

Product recalls have been launched in several countries, including Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg, it added. ― TODAY