Singapore reports 4,563 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

SINGAPORE, Apr 2 — Singapore reported 4,563 new Covid-19 cases as of noon today (April 2), comprising 4,472 local infections and 91 imported ones.

There were two fatalities, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,272.

There are 512 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) website. A total of 64 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-two patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 23 yesterday.

Most of Singapore’s new Covid-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the new cases reported today, 3,856 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 3,777 local cases and 79 imported infections.

Another 707 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 12 of them being imported infections.

The week on week infection ratio is 0.65, higher than the 0.64 yesterday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Singapore has recorded 1,106,001 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

As of yesterday, 95 per cent of Singapore’s eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.

About 72 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots. CNA. — TODAY