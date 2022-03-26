Singapore Health Ministry to work with NUH on 'thorough investigation' of case where woman lost unborn baby, says health minister

Ong said he had discussed it with Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, adding that the ministry will work with NUH on a ‘thorough investigation of the matter’. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, March 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will work with National University Hospital (NUH) to investigate an incident where an expectant mother lost her unborn baby after waiting at NUH’s emergency medicine department for two hours, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

Returning to Singapore from an official visit to Malaysia, Ong yesterday put up a Facebook post on the incident, for which NUH has apologised and said it “should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care”.

Ong said that he had been following the case with “deep concern”. He had discussed it with Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, adding that the ministry will work with NUH on a “thorough investigation of the matter”.

“We take a serious view of such incidents, and any lapses or shortcomings will be rectified. Any lessons will be shared with the rest of the healthcare system to ensure such incidents do not happen again,” Ong wrote.

On a personal note, he added: “As a parent myself, I can fully understand the anguish of the family.”

Ong also noted that there have been more reports of abuse of healthcare workers, and urged the public to show understanding over the challenging time these workers have been facing.

“Let’s continue to show them support and understanding, even as NUH fully investigates the matter.” — TODAY