Singapore PM Lee to address nation on ‘improving’ Covid-19 situation on March 24

Singapore PM Lee’s last televised address to the country was on Oct 9 last year. — Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, March 23 — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the nation at 11am tomorrow on Singapore’s Covid-19 situation.

“Our Covid-19 situation has been improving, with the Omicron wave subsiding. Singaporeans are gradually learning to live with the virus,” Lee said in a Facebook post today.

He added that he will speak on the Covid-19 situation and “next steps” in his broadcast.

The public may view his address on his Facebook page and on national broadcaster Mediacorp’s channels.

Lee’s last televised address to the country was on Oct 9 last year.

His address tomorrow is coming after the authorities introduced simplified Covid-19 rules for infection control last week.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post last Friday that the infection wave caused by the Omicron coronavirus strain “has clearly peaked, is subsiding and picking up pace”.

However, he noted that hospitals are “still very busy and under stress” due to a large number of non-Covid-related emergency department admissions.

As of yesterday, Singapore had logged a total of 1,035,721 coronavirus cases and 1,214 deaths since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The number of daily infections surpassed the 1 million mark last Saturday. — Reuters