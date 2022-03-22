Covid-19: In Singapore, four more to face charges over Clarke Quay New Year’s Eve gathering

The gathering on December 31 last year was captured on camera and went viral on social media. ― Picture via social media/TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, March 22 — Four more people will be charged with breaching multiple Covid-19 regulations during an impromptu New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay.

The incident on December 31 last year was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

The four individuals, aged 19 to 22, will bring the total number of people being charged in relation to the incident to 14, the Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) said in a statement on Monday (March 21).

The URA did not state when the latest four would be charged.

Of the other 10 individuals, six — Kevan Loh Wei Kang, Declan Goh (Wu Yiren), Shae Mika’il Farook, Glaxy Low Xuan Ming, Shyama Kumar Sharath and Ateesh Ashutosh Rao — were charged on March 1.

The other four — Verma Pulkit, Harjaz Singh, Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna and Brooks-Potts William Alexander — were charged on Jan 25.

The URA did not disclose the names of the latest four who are to be charged.

Three more people have been served notices of composition of S$1,000 (RM3,100) each for flouting Covid-19 regulations, taking the total facing this penalty to 19.

“The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and businesses. We urge everyone to play their part to protect their own health and that of others,” URA said. ― TODAY