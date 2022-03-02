Singapore youth charged with raping, sexually assaulting sister when she was aged 8 to 11

The youth was aged about 15 to 18 at the time of the alleged offences, which took place from 2017 to 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 2 — A 19-year-old youth was hauled to a district court and charged today with multiple sexual and violence-related offences against his younger sister.

The Singaporean, who is now studying at the Institute of Technical Education, was aged about 15 to 18 at the time of the alleged offences, which took place from 2017 to 2020.

His sister was then aged between eight and 11. He cannot be named due to a court gag order to protect her identity.

The location of where the alleged offences took place — a public housing unit — was also redacted from court documents.

The youth faces two counts each of statutory rape, sexual assault by penetration of a minor under 14, and voluntarily causing hurt to the girl.

Court documents stated that he allegedly sexually assaulted her twice in 2017. He is then said to have tried to rape her in February that year in a bedroom at the unit, when she was eight years old.

He also purportedly struck the girl’s face with his hand, causing her to “suffer a bruise under her eye and bodily pain”, in October 2017. The following year, he allegedly hit the girl’s head with a stick and caused her to bleed.

He is then accused of raping the girl on two occasions in January 2020. It is unclear how his alleged crimes came to light.

A police prosecutor told the court that the girl is now under the care of the Ministry of Social and Family Development. His parents were also in court and agreed to bail him out.

District Judge Terence Tay set the bail quantum at S$50,000 (RM154,345.63) and adjourned the case to March 23.

Those convicted of raping or sexually assaulting a minor under 14 can be jailed for at least eight years and up to 20 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Attempted rape carries up to 10 years’ jail along with caning.

Meanwhile, those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$5,000, or punished with both. — TODAY