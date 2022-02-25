'Streamlining' of Covid-19 rules will start later, to be rolled out at one go instead of in phases, says Singapore MoH

Singapore saw daily Covid-19 cases reach a record high of 26,032 on February 22, 2022. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 — The streamlining of Covid-19 regulations will be delayed to a later date in view of the current surge in daily cases and the extensive work involved in the process, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (February 24).

This means that infection control measures that were meant to start on February 25, such as resumption of team sports and household visits by up to five guests at any one time, will no longer happen from today.

The national Covid-19 task force announced last week that existing Covid-19 rules would be streamlined for easier understanding and compliance, with the changes implemented in phases on February 25 and March 4.

The changes included allowing groups of five to visit homes at any one time, social gatherings of up to five persons at workplaces, the resumption of team sports and adjustments to vaccine-linked infection controls for unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below.

“The task force has reviewed the matter and has decided to consolidate and streamline the safe management measures in one go instead,” MoH said.

Existing Covid-19 rules will remain in place in the meantime.

Singapore saw daily Covid-19 cases reach a record high of 26,032 on Tuesday. MoH issued a statement on the same day urging the public and employers not to further strain the healthcare system because it may take some weeks before the transmission wave of the Omicron coronavirus strain peaks and subsides. ― TODAY