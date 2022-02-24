Russia-Ukraine conflict: Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion

Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, February 24 — Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext, according to a statement issued by the republic’s Foreign Ministry on the latest situation in Ukraine.

“Singapore is gravely concerned by Russia’s announcement of the start of a “special military operation” in the Donbas region; and reports of land and air attacks on multiple targets in Ukraine on Feb 24,” said the ministry’s spokesperson here today.

The republic reiterated that the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.

“We hope military actions will cease immediately; and urge a peaceful settlement of the dispute, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law,” the spokesperson added. — Bernama