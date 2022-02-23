Singapore’s daily Covid-19 cases hit record of more than 26,000

Of the nearly 294,000 cases over the last 28 days, 99.7 per cent had mild or no symptoms. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — Singapore’s health ministry reported a record 26,032 Covid-19 infections yesterday and said it may take a few weeks before the current transmission wave peaks and subsides.

“While the number of patients needing oxygen supplementation and intensive care unit (ICU) care is not high, there is a surge in demand for hospital beds, mostly for patients with underlying chronic illnesses to recover,” the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

It reiterated that people with mild or no symptoms who had tested positive should consider self-recovery at home to reduce the pressure on healthcare workers.

Of the nearly 294,000 cases over the last 28 days, 99.7 per cent had mild or no symptoms.

About 91 per cent of Singapore’s 5.5 million population have been fully vaccinated, with a further 66 per cent receiving a booster jab. — Reuters