Singapore police investigating case of two men filmed fighting in a store on Beach Road

Screenshots from a video posted on Facebook show two men getting into a fight at a store. — Picture via Facebook/Beh Chia Lor — Singapore Road

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — The police are investigating a fight that broke out between two men in a store at 371 Beach Road, which was captured in a video that went viral on Facebook.

When contacted, the police told TODAY that the incident occurred yesterday at 1.13am and the two men were aged 34 and 27.

The men were taken conscious to the hospital and were later arrested for affray.

371 Beach Road is the address of Citi Gate, a mixed-use development comprising three storeys of commercial spaces and 311 residential units, according to its website.

In the eight-minute-long video, a man on the phone is seen punching another man in the face and kicking him in the shin, before throwing a stool at him.

Another man and a woman in the store approach them at one point, in what seems to be an effort to stop the fight.

However, the attacker ignores them and continues hitting the other man, pinning him to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the face, despite the other man’s efforts to defend himself.

When the other man starts picking up his belongings that fell out of his pocket during the scuffle, the attacker kicks the man in the face, knocking him to the ground. The man lies motionless for about two minutes before trying to get up.

There is blood around his mouth and he walks off in a limp after that.

Towards the end of the footage, the assailant continues to use vulgarities and threatens the man who tried to intervene and two security guards outside the store.

It is not clear if all parties in the store knew each other. — TODAY