Singapore construction firm Samwoh faces additional charges of improper use of drone following flood incident

A screenshot of a video on Facebook showing flood waters near the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 on August 20, 2021. — Picture via Facebook/Shahlan S Shahlan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — Samwoh Corporation, the construction company previously charged over unauthorised drainage works that led to a flood at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10 last year, was handed more charges today in relation to drone use.

Court documents stated that on September 4 last year, at a construction site along Tampines Avenue 10, the company operated a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone without an unmanned aircraft operator permit or a Class 1 activity permit.

Under the Air Navigation Act, those without a Class 1 activity permit cannot operate a drone in the course of business.

On October 2 last year at the same construction site, Samwoh again allegedly failed to operate the drone in accordance with its Class 1 activity permit.

Court documents did not state when it received the permit.

The firm was first hauled to court in November last year over the Aug 20 flood incident near IKEA Tampines, off Tampines Ave 10, which led to five people being rescued from their partially submerged vehicles.

Samwoh is alleged to have altered a drain along Tampines Avenue 10, between Avenue 5 and Tampines Link, by removing an existing drain and replacing it with a shallower one around Aug 20 last year.

It also purportedly obstructed the flow of the stormwater drainage system by erecting scaffolds to construct the new drain.

It was charged with one count each of altering a drain, obstructing the flow of a stormwater drainage system, and constructing drain openings without the necessary approval or clearance certificate.

The case was adjourned to March 23.

Those convicted of operating an unmanned aircraft without a permit can be fined up to S$50,000 (RM155,603). Individuals can also be jailed for up to two years.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or punished with both. — TODAY