Wildlife group: 900 newborns across 160 species born at Singapore’s four wildlife parks last year

Wednesday, 23 Feb 2022 12:48 PM MYT

Giant Panda cub Le Le (top left), the African Painted Dogs (top right), the Grevy’s Zebras (bottom left) and the Sunda Slow Loris born on Christmas along with its mother (bottom right) were among the births in 2021. — Picture by Mandai Wildlife Group
Giant Panda cub Le Le (top left), the African Painted Dogs (top right), the Grevy’s Zebras (bottom left) and the Sunda Slow Loris born on Christmas along with its mother (bottom right) were among the births in 2021. — Picture by Mandai Wildlife Group

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Wonders and the Singapore Zoo saw a productive 2021 for its wildlife population, with around 900 newborns across 160 species, almost doubling in number from the previous year.

Of these births, 44 species are listed as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a statement today

Among the births last year:

  • Singapore’s first giant panda cub, which was named Le Le after a public vote. The cub was born in August last year, nine years after first-time parents Kai Kai and Jia Jia arrived in Singapore. It was a significant breakthrough for the threatened species and for wildlife breeding efforts here.
  • Two new foals to Singapore Zoo’s herd of grevy’s zebras. There are only around 3,000 zebras of this species left in the wild.
  • A Sunda slow loris on Christmas Day. This is a species threatened with extinction due to the growing demand in the illegal pet trade and supposed healing properties in traditional medicine.
  • Four african painted pups at the Singapore Zoo
  • A negros bleeding-heart dove chick at the Jurong Bird Park — TODAY

