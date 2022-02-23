Wildlife group: 900 newborns across 160 species born at Singapore’s four wildlife parks last year

Giant Panda cub Le Le (top left), the African Painted Dogs (top right), the Grevy’s Zebras (bottom left) and the Sunda Slow Loris born on Christmas along with its mother (bottom right) were among the births in 2021. — Picture by Mandai Wildlife Group

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Wonders and the Singapore Zoo saw a productive 2021 for its wildlife population, with around 900 newborns across 160 species, almost doubling in number from the previous year.

Of these births, 44 species are listed as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a statement today

Among the births last year: