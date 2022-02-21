Singapore authorities seize S$700,000 worth of e-vaporisers, related items; three arrested for suspected drug offences. — Health Sciences Authority pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — Nearly S$700,000 (RM2.1 million) worth of electronic vaporisers and related components were seized by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) after an anti-drug operation last Wednesday (February 16) by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) led to a stash of e-vaporisers and related components in a residential unit.

A total of 1,461 assorted e-vaporisers, 94,572 assorted pods (e-vaporiser components) and 78,091 HeatSticks (heat-not-burn tobacco) were seized in the residential unit, said HSA and CNB in a joint statement on Monday.

CNB officers had earlier arrested a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man in the vicinity of Upper Bukit Timah and escorted them to a residential unit in the same area where a 37-year-old man was also arrested for suspected drug offences.

A total of 2g of ‘ice’, 18 ‘ecstasy’ tablets and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit where CNB officers then uncovered the significant stash of e-vaporisers and related components and alerted HSA.

Investigations into the illicit activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act prohibits the import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of imitation tobacco products.

Likewise, the purchase, use and possession of e-vaporisers is prohibited.

Any person convicted of an offence may be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both, for the first offence. For the second or subsequent offence, the penalty is a fine of up to S$20,000 or a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal distribution of such products may contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch or submit an online report at www.go.gov.sg/reporttobaccooffences. — TODAY