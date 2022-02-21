Ex-condo security guard charged with extortion bid over Singapore’s TraceTogether app, impersonating police officer

The court heard that Ganesan Gunasagaran worked as a security guard at Seahill condominium in West Coast Crescent at the time of the alleged offences. — Picture via Facebook/Seahill condominium

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — A former security guard was charged in a district court today with alleged corruption, extortion and police impersonation offences.

Ganesan Gunasagaran, a 33-year-old from Malaysia, is accused of committing these offences sometime around Oct 19 last year while he was working as a senior security officer at the Seahill condominium located along West Coast Crescent.

Court documents state that Ganesan was employed by Metropolis Security Systems.

Ganesan is alleged to have corruptly attempted to obtain gratification from a man, who had entered the condominium without checking-in using the TraceTogether mobile application, in return for not taking action against the man.

He is also alleged to have put the man in “fear of harm” in order to extort a sum of S$10,000 (RM41,830), by stating that he would be investigated for illegal entry into Seahill and for supposedly having sex with a student inside a toilet at the condominium.

Ganesan is also further accused of lying to the same individual that he was a high-ranking undercover officer of the “Singapore Police Licensing Sector”.

No further details, including whether the man who was threatened by Ganesan was a condominium visitor or resident, were given in court documents.

Ganesan, who was unrepresented, told the court through a Tamil interpreter that he was “not ready to plead guilty”.

As he was unable to afford the S$20,000 bail, and had no one to be his bailor, Ganesan was ordered to remain in remand until he is able to raise the amount.

He is scheduled to return to court on March 23.

In a press release on the case issued don Monday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau reminded members of the public that it adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

If Ganesan is found guilty of a corruption offence, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.

For putting a person in fear of harm in order to commit extortion, Ganesan could be jailed for up to five years and caned.

For impersonating a police officer, he could be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to S$2,500, or both. — TODAY