Covid-19 breaches: Singapore to charge 34 people, six to face additional gambling charges

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 — Thirty-four people will be charged tomorrow with breaching Covid-19 regulations, with six of them also facing gambling charges and another for allegedly supplying alcohol.

The 24 men and 10 women are aged between 20 and 50, the police said in a statement today.

They were rounded up during four separate raids carried out in 2020 and 2021 at an industrial unit in Ang Mo Kio, an office unit in Woodlands Industrial Park and residential units at Zion Road and Ang Mo Kio.

One operation, conducted on October 23, 2020 at an industrial unit in Ang Mo Kio, found six men and seven women allegedly socialising and consuming alcohol in contravention of restrictions on social gatherings.

During another raid at an office unit in Woodlands Industrial Park on June 15, 2021, police found eight men and three women who were believed to be consuming alcohol and socialising within an unlicensed “KTV-concept” lounge. A 31-year-old man who had allegedly supplied alcohol to the 11 individuals faces additional charges.

A subsequent operation at a residential unit along Zion Road on June 18, 2021 saw seven men allegedly socialising, with five of them facing additional charges for allegedly engaging in gambling activities in the unit.

The fourth case on September 16, 2021 involved a 38-year-old man and a 50-year-old man who were allegedly gathering in a unit at Ang Mo Kio with 12 other people. The 38-year-old man faces an additional charge of gambling in the unit.

The other 12 people have been dealt with separately, added the police.

Persons found guilty of breaching Covid-19 safe-distancing regulations may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$10,000 (RM31,064), or receive both punishments.

Those found guilty of providing public entertainment without a valid licence face fines of up to S$20,000.

Individuals found guilty of supplying alcohol without a valid licence may be fined up to S$20,000, with repeat offenders facing a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Those convicted of managing or assisting in the management of a place kept or used as a common gaming house may be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$50,000. — TODAY