Covid-19 breach in Singapore: 97 people investigated for visiting unlicensed KTV-concept outlet along Syed Alwi Road

The police said that the operators were found to have breached infection controls on many occasions during enforcement checks. — ETX Studio pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 — Close to 100 people are being investigated by the police for safe distancing breaches in an unlicensed “KTV-concept” outlet found hidden in a food-and-beverage (F&B) establishment along Syed Alwi Road in Little India.

In a media statement today (February 19), the police said that it conducted a check on an F&B establishment housed within a shophouse unit and found 60 men and 37 women, aged between 24 and 65, gathered there.

The “KTV-concept” outlet was concealed behind a partitioned door.

The area was furnished into 22 separate karaoke rooms — equipped with karaoke systems, speakers, microphones and televisions — and spread across three shophouse units.

Liquor was also served to the patrons from the F&B establishment’s inventory.

The police in their release added that among the individuals being investigated is a 41-year-old man, who was believed to be the operator of the outlet.

He is being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, as well as for breaching safe management measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 for failing to close a non-permitted enterprise for entry.

Four women aged between 33 and 48, who are from China and suspected to be hostesses, were also arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

“These women were found to be intermingling and providing services to the establishment’s patrons within the premises, and one of the women tested Ag+ (Covid-19 positive) using an antigen rapid test (ART),” said the police.

The police said it will continue to “maintain a high tempo” in conducting enforcement checks to prevent, deter and detect vice and other illicit activities.

“As we deal with the increase of Omicron infections, such socially irresponsible behaviour puts public health under great risk, including that of our frontline officers and their families,” said commander of Central Police Division and deputy assistant commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang.

For not complying with safe distancing measures, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 (RM31,110), or both.The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000. — TODAY