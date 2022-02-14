Despite sharp drop in visitor and exhibitor numbers, Singapore Airshow organisers optimistic of prospects

The Airbus A350-1000 will be making its debut appearance in Asia at the Singapore Airshow 2022. — Singapore Airshow 2022 pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 — Organisers of the Singapore Airshow are optimistic that Asia's biggest aerospace industry gathering will serve as a platform for the industry's top players to have "quality" conversations on how the Covid-19-ravaged sector can navigate its way out of the pandemic.

This is even as the event, which will take place at the Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 15 to 18, is set to see a sharp drop in the number of visitors and exhibitors.

More than 13,000 will attend the event, including trade visitors, government officials, VIP delegations and buyers. This is a steep decline from the close to 30,000 attendees in 2020 and around 54,000 in 2018.

The biennial airshow has also confirmed almost 600 exhibitors, down from 930 seen at the last edition in 2020. There were more than 1,060 exhibitors in 2018.

Speaking at a media conference on Sunday, Leck Chet Lam, the managing director of the airshow's organiser Experia Events, said: “In this current environment, attendance would surely be lower. All of us will expect that. But as far as (conversation) quality is concerned, I'm not worried.”

Leck said that the organisers have assembled “a high quality set of exhibitors” and more than 70 per cent of the top 20 global aerospace companies will be here, including giants such as Boeing and Airbus.

“The congregation of the right people are here — top industry players and decision-makers — so the conversations will be just as good, or even better,” he said.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's F-16C fighter jet will be putting on a solo aerobatic display.

Unlike previous editions of the airshow, there will be no days where members of public can visit due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, members of the public can livestream the aerial displays, which will be held once a day at 12.30pm on Tuesday, and 11.30am from Wednesday to Friday, at go.gov.sg/sa22live or Singapore Airshow’s Official Facebook page.

The lineup includes eight flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies.

Flying for the first time at the airshow is the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft called Tejas while the Republic of Singapore Air Force will return with two performances this year, featuring an F-16C fighter jet displaying solo aerobatics and a pair of AH-64D Apache attack helicopters.

The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II — the world’s first short-takeoff, vertical landing stealth fighter — as well as the US Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress will also be making appearances.

Returning to perform since the 2018 edition is Indonesia’s Jupiter Aerobatic Team, which consists of a six-plane repertoire.

Commercial plane watchers can also expect to see demo flyovers by Airbus’ A350-1000 and Boeing’s wide-bodied B777-9, in what would be their debut appearance in Asia.

Despite the toll Covid-19 has taken on the aviation industry, aerospace companies are looking to hire more than 1,000 people over the next two years as the industry rebounds from the pandemic.

Some of these would be to replace existing jobs but a number are also new jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics, activation, as well as data analytics, to support the transformation of the sector, said Lim Tse Yong, the vice president of capital goods and conglomerates at Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

“The last two years have been a tough time for the aerospace industry. But together with our industry partners, we are turning a corner,” he said.

“Companies see our strong support and long term commitment to this industry, which is why they'll continue to make new investments in Singapore despite the pandemic.” — TODAY