Singapore's healthcare system ‘still holding up’ despite Covid-19 count hitting 5 figures on some days, says Ong Ye Kung

Singapore health minister, Ong Ye Kung. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — Despite the daily Covid-19 case count hitting five figures on some days, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore’s healthcare system is still holding up.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the new Woodlands Health campus, Mr Ong told reporters: “The number of patients who require oxygen remains at 0.3 per cent. (The) number of patients who needed ICU (intensive care), or unfortunately passed away, is about 0.05 per cent.

“So we are looking at a level much, much lower than Delta, so our healthcare system is still holding up,” added Mr Ong, based on a report from news outlet CNA.

Singapore reported 9,930 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the second time in a week that the daily count has fallen below 10,000.

When asked if there would be any changes to Covid-19 measures, Mr Ong said that the national coronavirus task force would be holding a press conference soon.

The minister added that there have been more people visiting general practitioners because of Covid-19, but many of them had mild or no symptoms, and visited clinics for various reasons.

“Many have to get a medical certificate, so they don’t have to go back to work or school. Some have to get discharge memos to show their employers, so they can go back to school or work, and others go there because it’s one way to get antigen rapid test kits as well.”

Ultimately, the recent surge in Covid-19 cases was “not unexpected”, said Mr Ong.

“Omicron is highly transmissible, so reaching 15,000, 20,000 (cases) or more is something within our expectations. So far, it’s been that. It’s been staying around 10,000 for some days, which gives us some comfort,” he said.

“But, as we have mentioned many times, the top line is much less important. The top line is important in the sense that we know where we are on the epidemic curve... but what’s more important is the impact on healthcare capacity.” — TODAY