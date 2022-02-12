Covid-19 breaches in Singapore: 9 nightlife and F&B outlets have licences revoked, ordered shut for 10 to 30 days

The police said that the operators were found to have breached infection controls on many occasions during enforcement checks. — ETX Studio pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — Nine nightlife and food-and-beverage outlets have had their public entertainment and liquor licences revoked for “repeatedly and egregiously” flouting Covid-19 controls, the police said.

In all, four public entertainment and nine liquor licences belonging to these establishments were revoked, the police said in a statement today (February 12).

All nine establishments were also ordered to close for periods ranging from 10 to 30 days, and may also be liable for composition fines or prosecution, added the police.

The stores that had both their public entertainment and liquor licences revoked were:

• MZS Family Karaoke in Ming Arcade at 21 Cuscaden Road

• H.O.M. at #04-07 of Ming Arcade

• H.O.M. at #04-08 of Ming Arcade

• The Idle in the Infinite Studios building at 21 Media Circle

Those that had their liquor licences revoked were:

• Steamov Steamboat Buffet Restaurant at 367 and 369 Beach Road

• Darts Legend in [email protected] at 29 Media Circle

• Haru Bar in Central Mall at 3 Magazine Road

• Buzzed Pub at 29 Dalhousie Lane

• Ohms Garden at 672 Chander Road

During enforcement checks by government agencies, the operators were found to have flouted infection controls on many occasions.

These breaches included providing dice and card games within the premises. They also failed to minimise interactions between staff members and customers, ensure group sizes did not exceed the cap on social gatherings, and stop the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm.

For breaches of infection controls under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, individuals and operators found guilty may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to US$10,000 (RM41,894), or punished with both.

The police advised the public and businesses to take precautions against Covid-19 seriously.

“The police have zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of these measures and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.” — ETX Studio