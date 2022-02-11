Singapore: Man charged with cheating after allegedly switching seller’s S$35,000 Rolex watch with fake

Anson Tan Chin Siang, 26, now faces one charge of cheating. — TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 — A 26-year-old Singaporean man was charged in a district court today with cheating a potential seller over the purchase of a S$35,000 luxury watch.

Anson Tan Chin Siang also purportedly tried to hit a police officer with his car when officers approached him over the case, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Tan had contacted the seller, identified as Mr Cheng Yit Leong in court documents, about his online posts advertising the Rolex timepiece. The pair then met at Sengkang Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Tan then purportedly decided not to proceed with the purchase after inspecting Mr Cheng’s watch and allegedly returned a similar watch with another serial number without Mr Cheng being aware of it.

Court documents did not reveal how Tan supposedly did this.

Mr Cheng, 28, only discovered what had happened upon returning home and believed Tan’s watch to be a counterfeit.

After the authorities identified Tan, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division spotted him in a car near Yishun Ring Road on Wednesday afternoon.

When the officers engaged with the man in an open car park and instructed him to step out of the car, he “allegedly ignored the officers’ instructions, attempted to hit an officer using his car and sped off”.

“One of the officers managed to move away to avoid being knocked down by the car,” the police added.

Through “extensive ground enquiries”, Tan was spotted along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 later in the day and the police officers arrested him.

Tan is also being investigated for committing a rash act and driving while he was banned from doing so. He has not been handed any charges for these yet.

Court documents stated that he was on a remission order — which was in effect from Oct 27, 2020 to April 6 this year — for previous offences when he allegedly committed these fresh ones.

A judge ordered him to be remanded for further investigations. He will return to court on Feb 15.

If convicted of cheating, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. — TODAY