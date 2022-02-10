Probation for Singaporean man who exchanged sexual messages with 12-year-old girl on Discord platform

Wan Muhamad Adlee Wan Azhar, 21, sent the girl explicit messages and a photo of his genitals over a span of more than two months. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — A 21-year-old man was today (February 10) ordered to serve one year and nine months’ probation for sending a girl explicit messages and a photo of his penis on messaging platform Discord.

Wan Muhamad Adlee Wan Azhar, a Singaporean, had earlier pleaded guilty in a district court to one charge of sexual communication with a minor.

The victim, who was aged 12 at the time, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

The court heard that Adlee had started a Discord server group in December 2020 and promoted it on TikTok. The victim joined the group in early 2021.

The pair then began talking to each other online in the group. The conversation was initially flirtatious with “some romantic messages sent between the two”, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) R Arvindren told the court.

They soon began exchanging private messages. Adlee lied to her that he was 14 years old and studying in a secondary school, but he was about 20 at the time.

He sent the girl sexual messages for more than two months till April 2021. He also sent her a photo of his private parts, to which she replied: “I almost choked on water seeing that.”

Adlee further asked her what she thought of his genitals and she would reply.

Various other messages in the conversation were highly sexual in nature, including Adlee describing how he would take her to a toilet for the disabled and sexually satisfy her. He also described how he would have sex with her on a bus or while she was having her period.

DPP Arvindren told the court: “The victim also sent the accused a suggestive picture of herself pulling down her top and she mentioned to the accused to get her pregnant.

“The accused admitted during investigations that he felt sexually aroused by the messages and said he would like to apologise to the victim for teaching her such things.”

Adlee’s offences came to light on April 11, 2021 when the girl refused to heed her mother’s request to go to bed. When the girl continued using the family iPad, the older woman took it from her and discovered the messages.

She then lodged a police report at the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

As part of Adlee’s probation conditions, he has to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am, perform 50 hours of community service and attend offence-specific treatment programmes that target his sexual offending.

His father posted a S$5,000 (RM15,577) bond to ensure his good behaviour.

Those convicted of sexual communication with a minor under 14 can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or punished with both. ― TODAY