In Singapore, S$15,000 bail offered to prominent figure in Catholic community accused of sex offences against teen boys

The man in his 60s cannot be named due to a gag order issued by the courts. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 — A prominent figure in the local Catholic community, who faces charges of committing sexual offences against at least two teenage boys more than a decade ago, was offered bail of S$15,000 (RM46,744) today (February 10).

The Singaporean in his 60s cannot be named due to a court gag order, which bans the publication of his identity, designation and occupation, the alleged victims' identities and the school where the alleged offences took place.

Gag orders are usually imposed when there is a need to protect the identity of the victims or witnesses. These typically involve crimes where sexual violence or children are involved, and the gag orders last indefinitely.

The man’s lawyer, Edmond Pereira, noted today that his client’s Institute of Mental Health (IMH) report had been uploaded in the court system.

The man was ordered to undergo psychiatric observation on January 20 when he was first charged in court. He has been on remand since and appeared in court via a video-link.

A police prosecutor told the court that the prosecution was ready with the case, should the man decide to accept the plea offer — to proceed on two charges and take into consideration the other two charges for sentencing.

He currently stands charged with two counts of carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which falls under Section 377 of the 1985 revised edition of the Penal Code that was repealed in 2007.

He was also charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child or young person under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Court documents stated that sometime between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2006, he allegedly engaged in oral sex with the older boy, then aged between 14 and 16.

He then purportedly made the younger boy, then aged between 14 and 15, do the same sometime between April 2007 and December 2007.

The man is further accused of committing an indecent act with the boys in 2005 and 2007 by performing a sex act on them.

Pereira told the court that he has spoken to the deputy public prosecutor handling the matter, and that he has to take instructions from his client. When District Judge Terence Tay asked if the man was ready to accept the plea offer, the defence counsel replied that he had to advise him.

On the prosecution’s application, District Judge Tay then offered bail of S$15,000 with certain conditions. These include the man not contacting the alleged victims or prosecution witnesses, and not being at or in the vicinity of the alleged incident locations.

Pereira said that the man’s bailor is ready to furnish bail, after which he will be released from remand. He also noted that the man has not contacted the alleged victims or prosecution witnesses for the past 15 years.

He will return to court on March 3.

Those convicted of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature can be jailed for life or jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those convicted of indecent acts with a young person can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$5,000, or punished with both. ― TODAY