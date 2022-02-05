Singapore's daily local Covid-19 cases triple to more than 13,000

Singapore has recorded 85,357 cases of the virus over the last 28 days, but 99.7 per cent of them had no or mild symptoms. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — Singapore reported a record 13,046 local coronavirus infections yesterday, triple the previous day’s tally.

The country has fully vaccinated 89 per cent of the total population against Covid-19, while 59 per cent have received boosters shots.

Authorities have previously warned that daily cases could rise to as many 15,000 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. — Reuters