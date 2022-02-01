One year after military coup, Singapore remains 'deeply concerned' at situation in Myanmar

Myanmar has been hit by waves of unrest and repeated bloody crackdowns by the military junta after the military seized power in a coup of February 1, 2021. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 — One year after the military seized power in Myanmar, Singapore today said that it remains “deeply concerned” about the situation there and is disappointed by the lack of progress on a plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to alleviate the humanitarian situation.

In a statement, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the conditions for the people in Myanmar “continue to deteriorate”, and called upon the military authorities there to swiftly and fully implement Asean’s five-point consensus.

This refers to a plan Asean put forward to the Myanmar junta in April, following the February 1 coup, to halt the ongoing violence, send humanitarian aid and facilitate dialogue among all parties involved.

“Singapore also calls for the release of all political detainees including U Win Myint, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and foreign detainees, and for the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be inimical to eventual national reconciliation in Myanmar,” MFA added.

The administration led by then President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown in February 1 last year following a coup staged by Myanmar’s military.

Ms Suu Kyi faced several corruption charges, among others, in the midst of large-scale protests in the country and bloody crackdowns by the junta. She has already been sentenced to 10 years’ jail.

Asean has also called upon Myanmar to allow Brunei’s second foreign affairs minister Erywan Yusof, its special envoy appointed in August last year, access to all parties concerned.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last week that there is still “no significant progress” in the implementation of the five-point consensus and that the situation in Myanmar “remains serious”.

“We are committed to help Myanmar reach a durable and peaceful resolution in the interests of its people. But it is essential for the Asean chair and his special envoy to engage all parties involved.

“We also need to see progress in the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” Mr Lee added last week during a leaders’ retreat between Singapore and Indonesia.

Yesterday, MFA continued to urge the Myanmar military authorities to “swiftly and fully implement the five-point consensus, including by facilitating the special envoy’s visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned”.

“Singapore remains committed to supporting Asean’s efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar,” the ministry said. — TODAY