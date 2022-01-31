Singapore PM Lee: Continue to exercise social responsibility, take precautions against Covid-19 during festive period

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his hope that marriage and birth numbers will come roaring back in the Year of the Tiger. — Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — Even as Singapore residents gather and celebrate Chinese New Year in the coming week, they should continue to exercise social responsibility and take precautions, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on yesterday.

He also urged people to get vaccinated to keep their families safe, as he called on parents to take their children aged five to 11 to vaccination centres to get the jab.

Lee said that this year, large gatherings will “have to wait a little longer, as the Omicron variant has forced us to maintain strict measures”.

“We care for our loved ones by keeping them safe... Please remember to adhere to safe management measures, and keep up basic hygiene practices such as washing hands and using common utensils when sharing food,” said Lee.

“If you feel under the weather please stay at home, isolate yourself and get ample rest, just in case you are infected,” he added. “There will be ample time to catch up on New Year visiting after you recover.”

Other than encouraging parents to get their younger children the jab, Lee also said that vaccinations reduce the chances of contracting Covid‐19 and lower the risk of serious complications, including for the Omicron variant.

“This is true for everyone – not just young children and teenagers, but also and especially the frail and the elderly... So please encourage all your family members, young or old, to get vaccinated, and get booster shots when eligible,” he said.

Lee also touched on marriage and birth numbers, which have been on the decline over the course of the pandemic.

According to the latest population statistics released by the authorities in 2021, there were 31,816 babies born to at least one citizen parent in 2020, fewer than 32,844 in 2019. There were 19,430 marriages in 2020 involving at least one citizen, a drop from 22,165 in 2019.

Lee said that while Covid-19 had initially caused a dip in the number of weddings, he is “glad many couples have since gone ahead with their plans”.

“After two years of Covid‐19, marriages in Singapore have ‘caught up’ and returned to pre‐pandemic levels,” he said.

He added that birth numbers had fallen slightly, but “not as much as we had feared”.

“I hope that marriage and birth numbers will come roaring back in the Year of the Tiger,” he said. — TODAY