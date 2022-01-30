Singapore: Man pleads guilty to taking upskirt video of woman at City Hall MRT Station

When the victim went on the up-riding escalator, an SMRT technician saw Kong Ji Hao Brandon hurrying to stand very closely behind the woman, before placing an Apple iPhone XS Max under her skirt. — unsplash pic via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 — A 21-year-old man was caught red handed by an SMRT technician trailing a woman closely up an escalator at City Hall MRT Station while holding a phone underneath her skirt.

When confronted by the staff, the man denied any wrongdoing and remained uncooperative until the authorities were called down.

On Friday (Jan 28), Kong Ji Hao Brandon pleaded guilty to one charge of voyeurism and one of possessing voyeuristic or intimate materials, with three other charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

A gag order was issued to protect the identity of the victim. The name of the SMRT technician who witnessed the incident was also redacted in court documents.

The court heard that at 10.30am on Nov 23, 2020, a technician who was carrying out escalator maintenance works at City Hall MRT Station initially saw Kong, a Singaporean, looking around and acting suspiciously while walking a few metres behind the victim.

When the victim went on the up-riding escalator, the technician saw Kong hurrying to stand very closely behind the woman, before placing an Apple iPhone XS Max under her skirt.

The SMRT staff member ran up the stairs to stop the victim and Kong at the top of the escalator. When asked to show his phone to the other two parties, Kong refused.

The technician proceeded to escort Kong and the victim to the passenger service centre and called the police.

While waiting, Kong continued to use his phone but still refused to hand it over to the staff.

Following the incident, the police raided his house and seized his electronic devices. They found one video of a voyeuristic nature along with three similar ones.

On Friday, District Judge Ng Peng Hong ordered a probation suitability report. The case is adjourned to March 17 for sentencing.

For one charge of voyeurism, Kong can be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

For each count of possessing or gaining access to voyeuristic or intimate images or recordings, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both. — TODAY