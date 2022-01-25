Four persons to be charged with breaching Covid-19 rules during impromptu New Year countdown at Singapore’s Clarke Quay

Screenshots from videos taken at an impromptu New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay. — Picture via social media/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — Four people will be charged for allegedly taking part in an impromptu New Year’s Eve gathering at Clarke Quay, while another four have been fined in relation to the event that went viral on social media, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said yesterday.

The authority said in a statement that the four persons to be charged with breaching multiple safety measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 are aged between 19 and 22.

The four who were fined have been served notices of composition of S$1,000 (RM4,189) each for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

“Further investigations into other individuals are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken against them if they are found to have breached any safe management measures, which are put in place to protect the public,” URA said.

No other details about the eight persons mentioned in the statement were given.

Over the New Year’s Eve weekend, videos circulated on social media showed large crowds counting down to the new year in Clarke Quay, with many appearing to have their masks pulled down.

In a statement on Jan 2, the Government’s Covid-19 task force said that the authorities were looking into the gathering at Clarke Quay, which “involved some blatant breaches of safe management rules and is a potential superspreading event”.

To ensure Covid-19 regulations are not violated in the lead-up to the Chinese New Year, URA said that government agencies will be stepping up on enforcement across the island.

“As we are still in the midst of a pandemic, it is important that everyone is socially responsible and complies with the prevailing safe management measures, such as the proper wearing of masks, maintaining a distance of one metre between each other, and remaining in groups of five individuals or less.”

This will help to lower transmission risks and slow down the pace of community infections, URA added.

It also warned that the authorities “will not hesitate to take enforcement action” against errant individuals and food-and-beverage establishments. — TODAY