Singapore agency urges caregivers of children with special needs to seek help, after 11-year-old boys’ deaths

Visitors to a park in the Greenridge Crescent area on January 23, 2022, praying next to a drain where the bodies of two boys were said to have been found. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 — The main government-linked agency for persons with disabilities here has urged caregivers to reach out for help in caring for their children or ward with disabilities, following the deaths of a pair of brothers.

The 11-year-old boys, who were said to have special needs, were found dead near a playground along Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday night.

Their father, 48, had called the police earlier that evening. In a turn of events, the police said on Saturday evening that he will be charged on Monday with the murder of his sons — an offence that carries the death penalty.

The Straits Times identified the boys as Ethan and Ashton Yap. TODAY understands that their father is Xavier Yap Junh Houn.

On Sunday, SG Enable, which falls under the Ministry of Social and Family Development, expressed its sadness over the boys’ deaths in a Facebook post.

“Caring for children with special needs can be stressful and caregivers may face burnout or feel emotionally burdened. It is important for caregivers to look after your well-being,” the agency said.

It urged caregivers to stay connected with loved ones through phone or video calls, reach out to social service agencies for help in caring for their children or ward with disabilities, or call the National Care Hotline (1800-202-6868) if they need to speak to someone.

More information on support groups can be found here. — TODAY