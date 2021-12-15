'Not worth the hassle': Testing regime deters some Singaporeans from using land VTL to visit Johor Baru

Vaccinated citizens of both Singapore and Malaysia can use the vaccinated travel lane scheme to cross the Causeway in either direction from Dec 20, 2021. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — When legal executive Chua Xun Jie first heard that vaccinated Singapore citizens will be able to enter Malaysia using the quarantine-free land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme from next Monday (Dec 20), his immediate thought was: “Yes, finally we can visit!”

But his enthusiasm subsided when he mulled over the testing involved.

“I started sharing my excitement with my friends and family, but the testing requirements are the main factor that stopped me from planning anything realistic,” Chua, 31, told TODAY after the announcement on Tuesday that the scheme is being extended to citizens of both countries.

“The daily tests back in Singapore as well as in Malaysia are really too much to handle. The price of the tests aside, the daily testing might really take a toll (on me) and will probably not be worth my two-day trip,” he said. Before the pandemic, he visited Johor Baru about once a month for a quick getaway.

Currently, only citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders of the country they are entering can travel via the land VTL.

But the extension of the scheme from Monday means vaccinated Malaysian citizens can enter Singapore via the Causeway and vaccinated Singapore citizens can enter Malaysia in the same way.

The VTL scheme for travel between Singapore and Malaysia started on Nov 29.

Under the scheme, there are no requirements for travellers to stay in Malaysia or Singapore for a minimum period and no application is needed to travel to Malaysia under the VTL.

Travellers entering Malaysia from Singapore are required to present a pre-departure negative Covid-19 test result, and take another test upon arrival.

As a precaution against the Omicron variant, effective from Dec 8 until further notice, a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART) will also need to be done at any healthcare facility on days three and five of one’s trip.

In addition, self-administered ARTs on days two, four and six are also required and the test results must be reported on Malaysia’s Covid-19 tracing app MySejahtera.

All travellers entering Singapore from Malaysia are required to take a pre-departure test and an on-arrival supervised self-ART.

They will also have to take Covid-19 tests daily for seven days on arrival.

Self-administered ARTs are to be done on days two, four, five and six. Travellers must submit their results online using a link that will be sent to them via their declared contact details.

On days three and seven, the ARTs will be done in a supervised setting at a test centre.

As he contemplates a trip to Malaysia, Chua said he accepts the need for the testing.

“I mean, for now, (I understand that) some testing is necessary and I’ve prepared to take a self-administered ART test prior to departure to Malaysia via Land VTL even though I’m fully vaccinated,” said Chua.

“The seven-day testing regime is really too much for a short weekend trip. Maybe it’s good for those returning home for a month or more but not for weekend getaways.”

Home-based baker Mazlina Musa, 54, said before the pandemic she would travel across the Causeway almost every weekend to buy ingredients and packaging materials for her baked goods, to eat and to fill her car’s fuel tank.

Unlike Chua, Madam Mazlina did not immediately consider making a trip to Johor Baru after she learnt that she would be able to.

“Need to do a lot of tests for one trip, not worth the hassle. The reason why we could go every weekend last time was because it was very easy, hassle-free but now not anymore,” she said.

“I also found new suppliers here in the last two years so I don’t need to go there. It’s just not worth the time to undergo seven days of tests just to make a day trip there,” she added.

Mazlina added that she will only make the trip across the border if she “really needs to”, like visiting a sick relative or reuniting with her extended family in Muar.

Business owner Sylvester Ong, 28, who used to travel to Johor Baru about once a month, also said that he does not think he will be making a trip anytime soon as the testing requirements are “too stringent and too much of a hassle”.

One operations manager who wanted to be known only as Leow told TODAY that he is very happy that border links are slowly being restored after nearly two years, but at the same time he is slightly deterred by the tests and the need to book “a specific bus at a specific timing”.

“But overall I understand the need for testing requirements and they will not deter me from travelling. Quarantines of any sort even would be the killer, not testing requirements,” he said.

Bus operators

Singapore’s Transtar Travel and Malaysia’s Handal Indah, which is also known as Causeway Link, have been appointed as travel agents to run designated buses between Singapore and Johor Baru.

Following the announcement that the land VTL would be extended, Causeway Link announced in a Facebook post that it will operate 10 more daily services in each direction between Larkin Sentral in Johor Baru and Queen Street in Singapore from Dec 20.

Additional tickets were released for purchase on its website at 8am on Wednesday.

In a separate Facebook post, Transtar Travel announced that it would be operating eight more daily services in each direction between Larkin Sentral in Johor Baru and Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange in Singapore from Dec 20 and these additional tickets will be available from Friday.

Under the current VTL, each operator has been making 16 trips from Malaysia to Singapore and 16 trips the other way daily, with each bus carrying up to 45 passengers a trip. — TODAY