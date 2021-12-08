Singaporean man visiting UK charged with murder of wife in hotel

Pek Ying Ling, 51, was not breathing when emergency crew found her at Newcastle County Aparthotel (pictured). — Google Street View

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 — A Singaporean man has been charged with the murder of his wife at a hotel in Newcastle, the United Kingdom, based on reports from British media.

The police were called to the Newcastle County Aparthotel in north-east England at 3.15pm Singapore time (or 7.15am Greenwich Mean Time) on Monday (Dec 6), after concerns over the woman’s welfare.

The man, Soong Hert Fong, 50, was arrested that morning on suspicion of murdering his wife Pek Ying Ling, 51, who was also from Singapore.

She was not breathing when she was found. Despite attempts to save her life, emergency crew pronounced her dead at the scene, broadcasters ITV and BBC reported.

Soong was a tourist and had been visiting Newcastle at the time, news reports said.

He has since gone before magistrates in Newcastle and has been remanded in custody.

The BBC quoted Northumbria Police as saying that specialist officers were supporting the woman’s next-of-kin.

Soong will appear in the Newcastle Crown Court on Jan 7 next year.

TODAY has reached out to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ask if it is assisting the families of Pek and Soong. — TODAY