Covid-19: Second time in six days new cases fell below 1,000 in Singapore; nine more people have died

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Singapore yesterday recorded 766 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths due to complications from the disease.

This was the second time in less than a week that the daily case count fell below 1,000. Last Sunday, there were 747 cases.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 13 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is up from the nine reported the day before.

In addition, there were 50 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — 10 fewer than on Thursday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped from 194 on Thursday to 183 on Friday.

In total, there are 422 ICU beds, of which 242 are now occupied — 63 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 57.3 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent on Thursday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 738 were in the community, 11 were residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining 17 were imported.

There were 97 people aged 60 and older among the day’s community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.71 — slightly higher than the ratio of 0.70 reported on Thursday.

This is the 21st day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The nine patients who died were aged between 67 and 98.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 744 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 267,916 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 1,393 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 215 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 931 patients who remain hospitalised — 60 fewer than on Thursday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.9 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Vaccinations

MOH said that as of Dec 2, 96 per cent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 87 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 87 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 27 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

