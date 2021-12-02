Covid-19: 1,324 new cases and eight more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.67

Singapore on Wednesday recorded 1,324 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths due to complications from the disease. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 — Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 1) recorded 1,324 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is slightly higher than the 1,239 reported on Tuesday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 16 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is up from the 13 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 61 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — four fewer than on Tuesday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped from 216 on Tuesday to 206 on Wednesday.

In total, there are 422 ICU beds, of which 252 are now occupied — 77 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 59.7 per cent, up from 58.5 per cent on Tuesday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Wednesday, 1,266 were in the community, 45 were residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining 13 were imported.

There were 200 people aged 60 and older among the day’s community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.67 — slightly higher than the ratio of 0.66 reported on Tuesday.

This is the 19th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The eight patients who died were aged between 59 and 86.

“All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 726 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 266,049 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 1,535 recovered patients were discharged on Wednesday, including 289 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,054 patients who remain hospitalised — 59 fewer than on Tuesday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.6 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.9 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Vaccinations

MOH said that as of Nov 30, 96 per cent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 87 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 87 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 27 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

In the past seven days:

The number of fully vaccinated patients who were critically ill in ICU was at 0.5 per 100,000 people and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 4.3

The number of fully vaccinated patients who died was 0.1 per 100,000 people and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 0.5

For fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and above, the number who were critically ill under intensive care was 1.9 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 38.5

The number of fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and older who died was 0.3 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 4.9 — TODAY