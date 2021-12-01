Covid-19: 1,239 new cases and eight more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.66

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.66 — lower than the ratio of 0.69 reported on Monday. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Singapore yesterday recorded 1,239 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is higher than the 1,103 reported on Monday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 13 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is down from the 17 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 65 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — three more than on Monday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped from 221 on Monday to 216 yesterday.

In total, there are 422 ICU beds, of which 247 are now occupied — 78 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 58.5 per cent, up from 51.2 per cent on Monday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Tuesday, 1,193 were in the community, 24 were residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining 22 were imported.

The 22 imported cases is the highest reported in a single day since May 14, when there were 28 such cases.

There were 179 people aged 60 and older among Tuesday’s community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.66 — lower than the ratio of 0.69 reported on Monday.

This is the 18th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The eight patients who died were aged between 47 and 87.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 718 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 264,725 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 1,399 recovered patients were discharged on Tuesday, including 276 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,113 patients who remain hospitalised — a dip from 1,158 on Monday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.9 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, two had new cases — one more than on Monday.

A total of two infections were added to these two large clusters.

Vaccinations, population numbers adjusted

MOH said that as of Nov 29, 96 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 86 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 87 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 26 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

The ministry also said that it has adjusted the rate of vaccination coverage among the people here after it completed a “periodic update of our population numbers”.

“Our population has decreased slightly, as individuals who have passed on or returned to their home countries outnumbered newborns and inflows.”

Previously, it reported that 94 per cent of the eligible population and 85 per cent of the total population have completed their full regimen of the two vaccine doses.

MOH said on Tuesday that it has been paying “special attention” to the number of unvaccinated people aged 60 and above.

“With the adjustment of our population base, the number of unvaccinated seniors aged 60 years and above has dropped from 57,769 to 43,611. This is because the estimated total number of persons in that age group has been reduced.

“After subtracting the number who has been fully vaccinated, the remainder is a significantly smaller number than the previous estimate.”

MOH added that in the past seven days: