Covid-19: Singapore logs 747 new cases, first time in over two months that daily tally is below 1,000

Among the new infections recorded on Sunday, 719 were in the community, 25 were residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining three were imported. — TODAY pic

It was also the lowest daily tally since September 13, when there were 607 cases.

The authorities on Sunday also logged 11 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 27 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is up from the 21 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 55 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — three fewer than on Saturday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose to 210 from 199 on Saturday.

In total, there are 392 ICU beds, of which 225 are now occupied — 82 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 57.4 per cent, up from 56.6 per cent on Saturday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

There were 135 people aged 60 and older among the community cases, up from 282 on Saturday.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.69 — down from the ratio of 0.75 reported on Saturday.

This is the 16th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The 11 patients who died were aged between 67 and 98.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 701 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 262,383 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,061 recovered patients were discharged on Sunday, including 324 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,147 patients who remain hospitalised — a drop from the 1,161 on Saturday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, three had new cases — one more than on Saturday.

A total of 13 infections were added to these two large clusters.

Vaccinations

MOH said that as of November 26, 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 25 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

