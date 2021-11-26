Singapore Airlines launches discounted flight bundle option called Flight Pass

Singapore Airlines’ Flight Pass packages, which are offered in collaboration with United States-based provider Optiontown, may be customised based on destinations, the number of flights, the travel period and fare type. — TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new option called Flight Pass that allows travellers to make advance “bundle” purchases of flights.

Customers will be able to lock in discounted airfares for multiple flights and then book these flights within six, 12 or 18 months, subject to seat availability.

An SIA spokesperson told TODAY that those who choose a travel validity period of six or 12 months can extend the validity period up to 18 months for a fee.

In a press statement yesterday, SIA said that bookings under this option will be allowed on SIA’s flights between Singapore and the following countries: France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom.

More destinations will be progressively added.

A range of six to 120 flights will be available for booking under this option, including flights under Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane scheme, with up to 30 Flight Pass passengers permitted on each flight.

Travellers will not have to pay more if flight prices increase, SIA added.

Any blackout dates, when use of the Flight Pass is not available, would be indicated at the time of purchase, said the airline’s spokesperson.

Flight Pass packages, which are offered in collaboration with United States-based provider Optiontown, may be customised based on destinations, the number of flights, the travel period and fare type.

Tickets in each bundle can also be shared with other passengers, SIA said.

The maximum number of passengers allowed to share a Flight Pass will be dependent on the number of flights selected, with one passenger eligible for a minimum of six flights booked.

For passes including two or more passengers, there must be at least four flights for each passenger.

Customers may buy and manage their passes via SIA’s Flight Pass website. — TODAY