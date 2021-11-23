Covid-19: 1,461 new cases and five more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.79

Singapore on Monday recorded 1,461 new cases of Covid-19 and five more deaths due to complications from the disease. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — Singapore on Monday (Nov 22) recorded 1,461 new cases of Covid-19 and five more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is lower than the 1,670 reported on Sunday.

It is also the lowest since Sept 25, when 1,443 infections were reported then.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 30 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is a decrease from the 44 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 62 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — two more than on Sunday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose from 186 on Sunday to 204 on Monday.

In total, there are 428 ICU beds, of which 229 are now occupied — 92 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 53.5 per cent, up from 52.9 per cent on Sunday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Monday, 1,415 were in the community, 40 were residents of migrant workers dormitories and the remaining six were imported.

There were 247 people aged 60 and older among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.79 — a dip from the ratio of 0.81 reported on Sunday.

This is the 10th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The five patients who died were aged between 61 and 105.

“All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 667 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 253,649 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,127 recovered patients were discharged on Sunday, including 321 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,421 patients who remain hospitalised — an increase from 1,362 on Sunday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, two had new cases — down from three on Sunday.

A total of 11 new infections were added to these two large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Nov 21, MOH said that 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 23 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

In the past seven days: