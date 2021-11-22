Covid-19: 1,670 new cases and 8 more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.81

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 1,577 were in the community, 80 were residents of migrant workers’ dormitories and the remaining 13 were imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — Singapore yesterday recorded 1,670 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is lower than the 1,931 reported on Saturday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 44 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is an increase from the 40 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 60 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — the same figure reported on Saturday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dropped to 186 yesterday from 199 on Saturday.

In total, there are 431 ICU beds, of which 228 are now occupied — 104 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 52.9 per cent, down from 56.8 per cent on Saturday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 1,577 were in the community, 80 were residents of migrant workers’ dormitories and the remaining 13 were imported.

There were 273 people aged 60 and older among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.81 — an increase from the ratio of 0.78 reported on Saturday.

This is the ninth day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The eight patients who died were aged between 63 and 95.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 662 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 252,188 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,640 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 448 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,362 patients who remain hospitalised — a slight decrease from 1,367 on Saturday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.8 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, three had new cases — down from six on Saturday.

A total of 16 new infections were added to these three large clusters.

VACCINATIONS

As of Nov 20, MOH said that 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 23 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

