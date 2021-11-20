Covid-19: Business support measures to be tapered down as Singapore exits 'stabilisation phase'

Scenes from a mall in Singapore. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — As Singapore exits the “stabilisation phase” of managing the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government will taper off its support measures to business, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

The Jobs Support Scheme support will be extended beyond November 21, but reduced from 25 per cent to 10 per cent for the period between November 22 and December 19 for food and beverage business, retailers, cinemas, museums, art galleries, historical sites, family entertainment sites, tourism businesses, gyms and fitness studios and performing arts and arts education companies.

Nevertheless, there will be a half-month rental waiver for the cooked food and market stallholders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) or NEA-appointed operators.

AThere will also be a Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund payout of S$10 (RM30.70) per vehicle per day in December, up from S$5 as previously announced, followed by a payout of S$5 per vehicle per day in January 2022 for taxi and private hire car drivers.

The total sum of the support measures is S$90 million. This will be funded from the higher-than-expected revenues collected to-date, MOH said.

There will be no further draw on past reserves, it added. ― TODAY