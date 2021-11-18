Covid-19: In Singapore, 16 women charged with attending 20-person birthday party at Hougang flat

Ngo Thi Ai faces a charge under Covid-19 regulations for permitting 19 people to remain at her home during a birthday celebration. ― Pexels pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 — Sixteen women were charged yesterday (November 17) with breaching Covid-19 rules by attending a 20-person birthday party at a flat in Hougang last year.

They are accused of attending the celebration at the home of Ngo Thi Ai on August 19 last year.

This was during the second phase of Singapore’s initial reopening plan last year, when households were allowed to receive only up to five visitors at a time.

The 16 accused, aged 27 to 48, are either Singaporeans or Vietnamese. Some of them are Singapore permanent residents.

Each faces one count of breaching Covid-19 social gathering rules. Details of the remaining attendees were not included in court documents.

Ngo, 36, faces another charge under Covid-19 regulations for permitting 19 people to remain at her place of residence.

The police prosecutor asked for a three weeks adjournment for her case so that investigations could be completed, adding that Ngo may face even more charges.

She was offered bail of S$5,000 (RM15,404) and is set to return to court on December 8.

Ngo’s cousin-in-law, Rodney Chee Kuan Heng, 49, was also charged on Wednesday for being at the flat when the party was being held, although court documents worded his offence as being there “for a casual visit”.

Court documents did not say what Ngo’s relationship with the others was.

Chee and the 15 other women were allowed to leave the district court without having to put up bail. They intend to plead guilty at their next court hearing on December 22.

The other women charged were:

― Mai Thi Kim My, 33

― Bui Thi Hong Mai, 41

― Ngo Thi Kim Thuy, 37

― Nguyen Thi Xuan, 37

― Tran Thi Phuong Dao, 40

― Tran Kim Ngan, 27

― Ta Xuan Anh, 48

― Vo Thi Minh Tam, 41

― Chhit Thida, 32

― Huynh Thi Thu Hien, 38

― Nguyen Thi Thanh, 39

― Lam Thi Lau, 39

― Cao Ngoc Tuyet, 32

― Ho Thi Cam Hong, 41

― Dang Thi Thuy Phuong, 34

Each offence of a Covid-19 rule breach carries a fine of up to S$10,000 or up to six months’ jail, or both. A second or subsequent offence carries a maximum fine of S$20,000 or up to 12 months’ jail, or both. ― TODAY