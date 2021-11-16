Singapore health minister: Public can soon buy cheaper Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits costing 'well below S$10'

There are nine Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits in Singapore that are approved by the Health Sciences Authority. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — People may buy antigen rapid test kits at lower prices soon, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Noting that many people will need to buy more Covid-19 self-test kits beyond those distributed by the Government for free to households, Ong said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is working with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to introduce “more good quality and affordable antigen rapid self-test kits” in Singapore.

These tests are expected to be “well below S$10 (RM41.58) and, hopefully, below S$5 for each,” Ong added.

Among the cheaper kits that will be introduced is Flowflex, which was authorised for self-test use by HSA last week under the Pandemic Special Access Route.

The special route facilitates early access to critical new vaccines, medicines and medical devices during a pandemic.

This brings the total number of approved rapid test kits here to nine.

Ong said that two other test kits — Alltest and Indicaid — that have met Singapore’s quality standards are also undergoing registration with HSA.

“We know these are commercial decisions but the cost of these kits are considerably lower (than those in the market),” Ong said.

Online checks by TODAY show that kits are priced above S$10.

A single test pack of the Abbott Panbio Covid-19 self-test kit costs S$13 at Guardian pharmacies and the SD Biosensor kit costs the same at Watsons stores.

In a statement yesterday, MOH said that it has been actively sourcing for more high quality and affordable antigen rapid self-test kits to bring down costs, while ensuring that those authorised for sale in Singapore continue to meet stringent safety and quality standards.

It is working on this with HSA, the Diagnostic Development Hub in the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, as well as other healthcare institutions. — TODAY