Covid-19: 2,069 new cases and 8 more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.94

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 — Singapore yesterday recorded 2,069 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is up from the 1,723 reported on Sunday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 51 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is slightly down from the 52 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 72 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — three more than on Sunday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose from 242 on Sunday to 255 on Monday.

In total, there are 398 ICU beds, of which 253 are now occupied — 123 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 63.6 per cent, up from 63.3 per cent on Sunday.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Monday, 1,964 were in the community, 101 were residents of migrant workers’ dormitories, and the remaining four were imported.

There were 323 people older than 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.94 — a dip from the ratio of 0.97 reported on Sunday.

This is the third day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The eight patients who died were aged between 71 and 96.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 594 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 239,272 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 3,270 recovered patients were discharged on Monday, including 474 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,533 patients who remain hospitalised — eight more than on Sunday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases — one fewer than on Sunday.

A total of eight new infections were added to these five large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Nov 14, MOH said that 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MOH added that 21 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster jabs.

In the past seven days: