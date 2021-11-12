Covid-19: 2,396 new cases and 8 more deaths reported in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.87

As of November 10, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 — Singapore yesterday (November 11) reported 2,396 new cases of Covid-19 and eight more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily infection tally is down from the 3,481 reported on Wednesday.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that there were 59 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, down from the 62 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 70 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, five fewer than on Wednesday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose slightly from 261 on Wednesday to 270 yesterday.

In total, there are 402 ICU beds, of which 277 are now occupied — 129 by Covid-19 patients.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 68.9 per cent, down from the 71 per cent on Wednesday.

MoH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19”, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Thursday, 2,243 were in the community, 136 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining 17 were imported.

There were 370 people above the age of 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 0.87, down from 0.88 reported the day before. This is the ninth consecutive day that the weekly infection growth rate is under 1.0.

The eight who died were aged between 74 and 100.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said without giving more details.

In total, 548 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Singapore has registered a total of 230,077 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 4,410 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 609 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,610 patients who remain warded in hospitals, 76 fewer than on Wednesday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MoH said. During the same period:

― 0.8 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

― 0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

― 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

― 0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases, two fewer than on Wednesday.

A total of nine new infections were added to these five large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of November 10, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MoH added that 19 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

In the past seven days:

― The number of fully vaccinated patients who were critically ill in ICU was at 0.5 per 100,000 population and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 5.3

― The number of fully vaccinated patients who died was 0.1 per 100,000 population and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 0.9

― For fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and above, the number who were critically ill under intensive care was 1.8 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 46.3

― The number of fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and above who died was 0.4 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 8.9 ― TODAY