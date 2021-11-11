‘Strict disciplinary action’ taken against SBS Transit bus driver after woman fell when doors closed on her

A screenshot of a video circulated on social media, which shows a woman losing her balance and falling backwards after bus doors close on her. — Picture via Instagram/Singapore incidens

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 — SBS Transit has taken “strict disciplinary action” against one of its bus drivers after a video published on social media shows a woman falling backwards when the doors of the vehicle closed on her.

The incident happened at Hougang Bus Interchange.

In a reply to TODAY’s queries today, Tammy Tan, SBS Transit’s senior vice-president of corporate communications, said that the actions of the driver “are most unacceptable” and that the firm will be “monitoring his performance closely”.

“It is fortunate that the woman wasn’t seriously injured and received outpatient hospital treatment at the hospital.

“We are in touch with her family to extend our care and concern and have offered our assistance, too,” Tan said.

A video of the incident has since made its rounds on social media.

It appears to be a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that was taken inside the bus with a timestamp that showed it was recorded at about 2.40pm on Tuesday.

In the video, a woman can be seen making her way to the exit of the bus with other commuters.

The last one to get off, she holds on to a handle bar at the doors with one hand, a bag in her other hand. After she got one foot on the ground, the doors closed on her.

She uses one hand to hit the door but loses her balance and falls, her left leg still stuck in the bus. The bus doors then open again.

A man soon rushes into the frame and the bus driver also comes to her help. Both men take a while to lift her off the ground and she then talks to the driver after touching the back of her head. — TODAY