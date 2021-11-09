Covid-19: 2,470 new cases in Singapore; 14 more deaths bring tally to 511

Singapore on Monday (Nov 8) logged 2,470 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 more deaths due to complications from the disease. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 — Singapore on Monday (Nov 8) logged 2,470 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that there were 62 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, down from the 70 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 67 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, three more than on Sunday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose from 296 on Sunday to 301 on Monday.

In total, there are 406 ICU beds, of which 278 are now occupied — 129 by Covid-19 patients.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 68.5 per cent, down from Sunday’s 69.9 per cent.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19”, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Monday, 2,307 were in the community, 156 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining seven were imported.

There were 355 people above the age of 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 0.84, up from 0.81 reported the day before. This is the sixth consecutive day the weekly infection growth rate is under 1.

The 14 who died were aged between 56 and 98.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said without giving more details.

In total, 511 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Singapore has registered a total of 220,803 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 3,216 recovered patients were discharged on Monday, including 479 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,725 patients who remain warded in the hospitals, 71 more than on Sunday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases, three fewer than on Sunday.

A total of 16 new infections were added to these five large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Nov 7, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MOH added that 18 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

In the past seven days: