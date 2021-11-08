Covid-19: 2,553 new cases in Singapore; 17 more deaths bring tally to 497

— Singapore on Sunday (Nov 7) logged 2,553 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 more deaths. ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 — Singapore on Sunday (Nov 7) logged 2,553 new cases of Covid-19 and 17 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, MOH reported that there were 70 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, up from the 65 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 64 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, 10 fewer than on Saturday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support dipped from 299 on Saturday to 296 on Sunday.

In total, there are 405 ICU beds, of which 283 are now occupied — 134 by Covid-19 patients.

This puts the ICU utilisation rate at 69.9 per cent, lower than the 72.8.6 per cent reported a day before.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19”, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Sunday, 2,343 were in the community, 205 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining five were imported.

There were 425 people above the age of 60 among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 0.81, down from 0.83 reported the day before. This is the fifth consecutive day where the weekly infection growth rate is under 1.

The 17 who died were aged between 45 and 89.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, except for an 85-year-old who was vaccinated, the ministry said without giving more details.

In total, 497 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Singapore has registered a total of 218,333 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,926 recovered patients were discharged on Sunday, including 420 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,654 patients who remain warded in the hospitals, 12 fewer than on Saturday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, eight had new cases, one fewer than on Saturday.

A total of 30 new infections were added to these eight large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Nov 6, 85 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MOH added that 18 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

In the past seven days: